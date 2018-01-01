NEWS Gavin Rossdale and model Sophia Thomalla break up Newsdesk Share with :







Gavin Rossdale has reportedly split from model Sophia Thomalla.



The Bush frontman and the German model were first linked in March, 2017, when they were spotted kissing following a dinner date in London, and they were seen together on a red carpet last month (Nov18). However, Sophia was photographed kissing German soccer player Loris Karius on the beach in Miami, Florida on Friday (28Dec18), and the pictures have been obtained by TMZ.



Rossdale and Thomalla have not commented on their rumoured breakup, but the romance was Gavin's first public relationship since his split from singer Gwen Stefani in the summer of 2015 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple, parents to three sons, finalised its divorce in 2016.



In July, 2017, Gavin and Sophia went public with their relationship after he posted a picture of the then-couple standing in front of a private plane in Nevada. At the time Gavin has also been linked to golfer Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren, but the Brit played down the rumours, revealing mutual friends had tried to set them up, but they never actually met.



"A friend was, like, 'You have to meet Elin, she's amazing'," he told The Sun in early March, 2017, "so I texted her a couple of times to say hello. She lives in Florida. She's a really great girl. But I've never met her."



Sophia has a history of dating rockers - she was previously linked to Rammstein star Till Lindemann and was briefly married to Andy LaPlegua, a member of Norwegian band Icon of Coil in 2016.

