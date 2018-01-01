NEWS Diddy's ex dating personal trainer Alex Fine Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Cassie Ventura has reportedly moved on from her longtime romance with Sean 'Diddy' Combs and is now dating celebrity personal trainer Alex Fine.



The hip-hop mogul and Cassie began dating in 2007 but reports suggested they had parted ways in October (18). In November, Diddy and the singer, 32, reunited at The Movement Institute in Los Angeles, just a day after the 49-year-old star's former partner, Kim Porter, was found dead at her home in Toluca Lake.



On Friday (28Dec18), Combs posted a picture of his former girlfriend on Instagram and captioned the black and white photo of her in a bathtub with a heart. Cassie did not respond to the post, but hours later uploaded a picture of herself kissing Fine at a party on Instagram.



It is unclear when Cassie started dating Fine, or how serious the romance is.



Cassie kept her romance with Diddy very private, but in 2013, she offered up a rare glimpse of her life with the flamboyant multi-millionaire by revealing how much he had inspired her.



"Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience," she told Madame Noire, adding, "The key to maintaining any relationship, be it a romantic relationship or a friendship, is honesty and communication."



Meanwhile, it has been reported Combs has also moved on, with 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew. The pair was reportedly spotted in Miami, Florida, and at Drake's recent concert in Los Angeles. However, the status of their relationship is unclear.



The 48 year old previously dated actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and has sons Quincy Brown Justin, Christian, twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James, and daughter Chance from previous relationships with exes Misa Hylton-Brim, the late Porter, and Sarah Chapman.

