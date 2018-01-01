Kanye West lashes out at Drake for following Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Kanye West lashed out at Drake after he began following his wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

In a series of now-deleted posts on Twitter, The Life of Pablo rapper slammed his chart rival in yet another tirade amid the pair's ongoing feud.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” he wrote in the first tweet.

“I had to bring this up because it’s the most f**ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram."

The tweets were quickly deleted, but fans were able to screenshot the posts before they disappeared.

Drake no longer follows Kim on Instagram, but he does follow her mother, Kris Jenner, plus the popular fan account @kanyedoingthings.

Speaking on behalf of his wife, Kanye wrote in another tweet that was also deleted: “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.”

“Love everyone. All positive vibes."

Kanye and Drake reignited their feud earlier this month (Dec18) when the 41-year-old posted more than 125 tweets claiming that the Canadian rapper threatened his family, targeted people suffering from mental illness and contacted his mother-in-law Kris behind his back.

Travis Scott, who dates Kanye’s sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, was also blasted by the Gold Digger rapper for his role in the drama because he collaborated with Drake on his track Sicko Mode.

However, the father-of-three seemingly put an end to his beef with both Drake and Travis when he tweeted: “Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone.”