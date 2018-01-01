Bebe Rexha slams married NFL star for texting her

Bebe Rexha has blasted a married National Football League (NFL) player for texting her.

The singer, 29, called out the unnamed sportsman in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, and told her followers that his behaviour as a married man with three kids was unacceptable.

“Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life. And they are cheaters and waste your time,” the Meant to Be hitmaker asked her fans.

She later shared a screenshot of the text conversation, in which the footballer asked when he would be able to see her.

"When will I see you my friend!" he asked, alongside a crying emoji.

"I will be performing on New Year's Eve. On NBC. Happy New Years (sic) my friend. Xo," she replied, referring to the scheduled performance on the star-studded NBC's New Year's Eve show on 31 December.

And when the athlete enquires about seeing Bebe in person, she said: "I'll be performing in San Jose in January."

“You’re married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f**k alone," she shared in a separate post with her fans. “Don’t be texting me ‘hey friend’ especially if you’re a married man. Sorry. That s**t don’t fly with me.”

“Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew,” Bebe added, before asking her followers to vote on whether it was appropriate for a married man to text a single woman saying, “Hey friend.”

“I feel bad for writing that but it’s how I feel,” she concluded.