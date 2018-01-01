John Mayer passed on taking part in Mac Miller tribute

John Mayer turned down an offer to take part in a magazine tribute to Mac Miller.

The 26-year-old rapper was found dead in his Studio City, California, home on 7 September (18), and Mayer sadly confessed in a poignant Instagram post that he wished he knew Miller better.

“Several weeks ago, I was sent an email asking if I wanted to take part in a Mac Miller tribute for a magazine as part of an end-of-year recap,” the singer, 41, began.

“I passed on it, not because I didn’t want to talk more about him, but because I couldn’t; I had shared all the memories I had of him in the brief time of our getting to know one another. I replied to the email and sat in silence for a few minutes.”

The award-winning singer had worked with Miller on his fifth and final album Swimming, and the New Light hitmaker candidly told his followers he would have liked to have spent more time with the rapper.

“That day, I discovered a new dimension to the sadness of his passing – I wasn’t upset because I knew him well. I was upset because I didn’t,” Mayer continued. “I wish I had more to tell you about Mac Miller.

"What I do have to remember him by are a couple of beautiful mental photographs that I’ll keep with me the rest of my life.”

The rapper died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

“This was going to be Mac Miller’s year. He made a quantum leap in his music,” Mayer wrote in a post on Instagram days after news of Miller's death broke. “You don’t get there without a lot of work, and Mac had put the work in.”