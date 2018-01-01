Taylor Hanson is a sixth-time father

Taylor Hanson has become a father for the sixth time.

The Hanson frontman and his wife, Natalie, welcomed a son named Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson on Wednesday (26Dec18) in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Our new little man, Indy, is the best gift our family could imagine," the couple tells People magazine. "His arrival brings with it a new sense of adventure and excitement for the future."

The baby joins brothers and sisters Wilhelmina 'Willa' Jane, 6, Penelope 'Penny' Anne, 13, Viggo Moriah, 10, River Samuel, 12, and Jordan Ezra, 16.

Taylor announced he and Natalie were expecting in August, writing: "What's better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six. Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon."

"Taylor and I are so thrilled to share the news that baby number six is coming this December! Ezra, Penny, River, Viggo and especially Wilhelmina can't wait to be big brothers and sisters again!," Natalie added.

And the musician explained earlier this year how he would take some "quiet time" away from life on the road for a little after the baby was born. However, he insisted life would return to normal shortly after.

"You can't really control the fact that I'm often on the road and you have to do the things that you want to see happening - raise a family, being one very big one, regardless of the craziness that surrounds it," he said. "We'll definitely have a little bit of quiet time when the baby's born, thankfully, but the life train will continue to move quickly so we'll be excited to introduce them to this family they're entering, which is pretty much on the move all the time."

Taylor and Natalie wed in 2002 and welcomed their first child later that year.