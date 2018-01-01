Ariana Grande cancels New Year's concert due to illness

Ariana Grande has cancelled her New Year's Eve weekend concert after falling ill.

The God Is a Woman hitmaker was set to perform at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Saturday night (29Dec18), but she has reportedly come down with bronchitis, according to TMZ.

"Vegas, i'm currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry i won't be able to see u this weekend," Grande writes on Instagram. "i love u and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year (sic)."

Grande's axed gig would have been her first since splitting from former fiance Pete Davidson in October (18). Earlier this month (Dec18), Ariana publicly reached out to her ex after he posted what some fans considered a suicidal message online.

"I really don't want to be on this earth anymore," he wrote. "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so."

After his message, Ariana tried to visit the actor and comedian at the building where he films U.S. sketch show Saturday Night Live in New York City, but he reportedly refused to see her.

"I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything," Grande wrote on Twitter at the time. "I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too."

Ariana is also mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died from a drug overdose in September (18).

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote on Instagram in the days following the rapper's death. "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it."