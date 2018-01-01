Michael Buble wary of using son's cancer experience to help others

Michael Buble doesn't believe he would be much help to any other families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

The singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato had an incredibly difficult few years after their son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, with Michael stepping out of the spotlight in order to spend time with his oldest child as he underwent treatment for the disease. Thankfully, the five-year-old has since made a full recovery, but in spite of his celebrity status, the Canadian crooner is certain his own experience would be of little comfort to others in a similar situation.

"I don’t think there is anything you can do or say that will help when you are in it," he told reporters at The Sun. "Everyone processes things differently. That was my motive of survival to try to be positive. I would prefer to let my actions speak louder than my words when it comes to my dedication or sense of compassion towards family and people that are going through their own disasters in life."

Michael, who is also father to two-year-old Elias and five-month-old Vida, noted that he would always have empathy towards other people who are suffering, but made sure that his support comes from his "love to give and not because there is any chance of exploiting my son."

The Crazy Love hitmaker has recently released his tenth studio album, Love, and is also preparing to embark on a world tour starting next year. And after having gone through such a traumatic experience as a family, Michael admitted he now values life even more.

"Everything has changed for me and everything I do from now will be cherished. And that includes my music," he smiled. "It sounds like a cliche, but my wife and me are excited to look ahead."