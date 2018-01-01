NEWS The Greatest Showman beats Adele’s record for most weeks at Number 1 this century Newsdesk Share with :







The Greatest Showman caps off a phenomenally successful year by keeping its place at Number 1 for the final Official Albums Chart of 2018.



Scoring a 24th non-consecutive week at the top spot, the cast recording now claims the most weeks at Number 1 for an album this century, overtaking Adele’s 21, which racked up 23 weeks in pole position between February 2011 and April 2012.



The album – which hasn’t left the Top 5 all year – enjoys another strong week of sales and streams, with 61,000 combined sales accrued over the last seven days.



Meanwhile, George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s lifts from 3 to 2, Roy Orbison’s Unchained Melodies with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra climbs a place to new peak at 3, and Michael Buble occupies slots 4 and 5 with his latest album Love and 2011 collection Christmas.



New entries and high climbers



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 40, Olly Murs’ You Know I Know lifts three spots to Number 7, the A Star Is Born cast recording returns to the Top 10, up three to Number 8, as does Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, up three spots to 9.



Ariana Grande’s Sweetener vaults ten places to 21, US rapper 21 Savage lands this week’s highest new entry at 33 with his second album I Am I Was, and Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut climbs seven places to return to the Top 40 at Number 40.