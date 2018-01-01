Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley on marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray Cyrus has shared snaps from her wedding to Liam Hemsworth to congratulate the couple on tying the knot.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker confirmed she had married The Hunger Games actor, who she met on the set of 2010 movie The Last Song, by sharing snaps from her intimate wedding, which was held at their home in Franklin, Tennessee on Sunday (23Dec18), on social media on Wednesday.

Her father has now followed suit, sharing a snap of himself posing with Miley and her mother Tish in front of a floral arch in the home. In the picture, Billy Ray and his wife are wearing black blazers and dark jeans, while Miley is dressed in her off-the-shoulder ivory Vivienne Westwood gown and holding a bouquet of flowers.

"Congratulations @mileycyrus and @liamhemsworth! Long live love!" he wrote in the caption. He used the same message alongside a grainy snap of Miley and Liam wrapped in a tight embrace.

He explained in another post, which showed the newlyweds cutting their two-tiered wedding cake in front of a small group of family and friends, that the shot was taken from an old BlackBerry phone.

"Wedding wouldn't be complete without one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy," he wrote.

Tish also shared two images of the three of them standing in front of the floral archway and added, "This makes my heart so happy (heart emoji)."

Miley's sisters Noah and Brandi were also in attendance, as well as Liam's brothers, Avengers star Chris and Westworld actor Luke.

According to TMZ.com, the couple obtained a marriage licence in Williamson County, Tennessee on 18 December, five days before the low-key ceremony, which was first reported on Monday, when their close friend Conrad Carr shared footage from it on his Instagram Stories.