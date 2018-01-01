Iggy Azalea shaken up as dancer collapses during Brazil gig

Iggy Azalea has assured fans that her backing dancer who collapsed during a show in Brazil on Thursday (27Dec18) is back on her feet.

Iggy's performance at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came to a halt to allow medics to attend to the dancer onstage after the rapper realised she was seriously ill.

They actually drove an ambulance onstage to take the woman away before a clearly shaken Iggy continued with the gig.

The Australian star has now addressed the incident on social media, telling fans the unnamed dancer is well on the way to making a full recovery.

"Hey guys, just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY! The lights and heat caused her to have a seizure," Iggy wrote on her Instagram Story account. "She is backstage feeling much better."

Iggy also addressed comments directed at herself for not stopping the show as soon as the dancer went down: "For what it’s worth in regards to the backup dancer. 1. I thought she had just fallen/twisted her ankle and it may sound harsh but; you keep singing until the music stops and ask for a medic which is what I did. 2. We are all really shaken up by what happened and just thankful she is okay."

The Fancy hitmaker also urged fans no to repost memes created to poke fun at the dancer: "I know it’s easy to make memes of someone 'passed out' but someone having a seizure isn’t funny, it’s really scary!" Iggy writes. "So I hope my fans do not repost some of the memes I’m seeing about my dancer."