Singer Michelle Williams vows to be 'fearless' in 2019

Former Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams is stepping into 2019 with a clear and "fearless" vision for her future after a tough 12 months.

The Survivor hitmaker is ready to start afresh for the New Year, after struggling with mental health issues and suffering the heartache of her broken engagement to Pastor Chad Johnson, from whom she split in early December (18).

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (27Dec18), Michelle posted a glamourous picture of herself from her recent covershoot for Amare Magazine, in which she poses on a rooftop deck as she looks out into the distance through a pair of mounted binoculars.

"My vision is more clearer now than ever (sic)," she captioned the image. "I'm thankful for every lesson because it's been a blessing. I'm going into 2019 #FEARLESS!"

Michelle, whose latest single is also named Fearless, has been sharing a number of inspirational posts on social media in recent weeks.

Last week (ends21Dec18), she uploaded another two shots of herself sitting at a piano for the Amare photoshoot, and declared, "I'm in control of my happiness. Regardless of the trials and tribulations that life may bring we all have a purpose."

"The best thing we can do for ourselves is to be honest with ourself (sic)," she added alongside the second image. "Life isn't meant to be lived in a picture perfect frame. I am more honest with myself than I've ever been and I won't allow any past mistakes or negativity make me feel less than. I love who I am."

Michelle has good reason to look forward to the New Year, after landing the role of music legend Diana Ross in upcoming U.S. TV series American Soul, which will reunite her with her Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, who will play another soul icon, Gladys Knight.

Based on the life and career of Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, the series will follow a young Diana in the 1970s as she decides whether or not to appear on the famed dance show.

The gig will be Michelle's first since having to cut short her stint in Broadway's Once on This Island musical on her doctor's orders earlier this month (Dec18), just two weeks into her run. She has yet to comment on the specific reason behind her exit, but the singer/actress checked herself into a mental health facility in July (18) to seek help for depression, telling followers on Instagram at the time it was important for her to get "help, support and guidance".