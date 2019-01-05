NEWS The Voice UK returns to ITV Newsdesk Share with :







The Voice UK returns to ITV on January 5th 2019 at 8pm and the search is on to find a new champion. Emma Willis will again host the competition with the stellar panel of coaches – Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am – all returning to their iconic red chairs. They will be seeking the very best solo singers, duos and, in a competition first this year, trios.



Grammy, Oscar and BAFTA winning singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson was recently cast in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash musical Cats and is set to star as the young Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic about the Queen of Soul. She continues to be a coach on The Voice on both sides of the Atlantic.



With five multi-platinum albums and countless sold out arena tours, Olly Murs made his debut as a coach earlier this year. Since then, he has released his hotly anticipated sixth studio album, You Know I Know.



The legendary Sir Tom Jones, with a phenomenal six decades in showbusiness, will be back following a tour of the UK and Europe this summer. The reigning champion, having shepherded Ruti to victory last series, he will be hoping to keep the crown.



Entertainer, innovator and seven-time Grammy award winner, will.i.am returns as The Black Eyed Peas celebrate 20 years together having recently entertained audiences the world over on their Masters of The Sun Tour.



The series will commence with the Blind Auditions and each coach seeking ten acts to fill their teams. The next round sees the Battles and the coaches reduce their teams by half but, with the opportunity to steal one act each from another coach, they will take 6 through per team to the Knockouts. Those lucky enough to make it through the Knockouts will earn a place in the live semi-final where the public will decide who makes it through to the final. Ultimately the viewers will choose their winner in the spectacular live finale.



The winning act will be set on the road to realising their artistic ambitions with the ultimate prize of a recording contract with music giants Polydor Records. The Voice UK is an ITV Studios production of a Talpa format.