Rihanna 'heartbroken' over fan's death

Rihanna has paid an emotional tribute to a fan after she passed away over the Christmas period.

The Diamonds singer shared a selfie of her with a fan named Monia on Instagram on Thursday (27Dec18) and revealed to her fans, known as the Rihanna Navy, that she had passed away following a battle with cancer over Christmas.

"Navy Angels! This Christmas, we lost a beautiful spirit who was such a pillar of strength to us! Most of our friendship she’s spent in a hospital or doctor’s office!" Rihanna wrote. "This picture was just a few months ago, she looked at me and said 'Rih the cancer is back' I’ll never forget the fear in her eyes this day!

"Still she pushed forward, fighting the fight every day with the Navy behind her supporting her every step of the way! We are all heartbroken about this!!! You will never be forgotten! Love you my angel @moniasto fly in peace."

The 30-year-old also shared footage of them hugging, talking to each other and posing for pictures at the Savage X Fenty Pop-Up in London in June, alongside the caption: "miss you already sis @moniasto" with heartbroken and angel emojis. She posted two pictures of Monia on her Instagram Stories and added halos to the snaps.

Monia, who saved all her Instagram Stories posts of her encounters with Rihanna to her page, had battled cancer three times and updated her followers on her health journey. At the start of December, she shared a screengrab of a supportive comment Rihanna had sent her on Instagram.

"Sis we are all praying for you! Your strength and your ability to let the beauty in your spirit shine through, even in the midst of adversity, is tremendously inspiring!!" she wrote. "I can't begin to imagine what you feel, so I want you to know we are all here for you and I encourage the NAVY to rally around you during these times! Love you!!"