Ariana Grande in talks to headline Manchester Pride

Ariana Grande is reportedly in talks to headline Manchester Pride more than two years after the terror attack at her concert in the English city.



On 22 May 2017, 22 people were killed and after a bomb was detonated as fans were leaving Ariana's gig at the Manchester Arena, and she went back to the British city two weeks later to host the star-studded One Love Manchester fundraising concert.



When the U.K. dates for her Sweetener World Tour were announced, fans noted that she hadn't listed a stop in Manchester, and the 25-year-old assured them that she was working on something "special".



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Ariana is having discussions with the organisers of Manchester Pride, one of the U.K.'s longest-running LGBTQ pride events, to headline the gig on 25 August (19).



"Manchester holds a very special place in Ariana's heart and she's made it clear she wants to do whatever she can for the city," a source said. "She was in talks to perform at Manchester Pride this year but unfortunately they just could not make it work due to various reasons down to space and security. But the council and Ariana were so eager to make it happen, they have picked up conversations for 2019 and it is now looking like she will headline the Sunday evening.



"It is going to be really special if it does work out, particularly given how much Ariana means to everyone in the city."



Ariana, who was made an honorary citizen of the city for her response to the attack, will be on the European leg of her tour when Manchester Pride takes place. The leg kicks off at London's O2 Arena on 17 August, and she will have a two-day break on 25 and 26 August, in between dates in Amsterdam and Paris.



When asked by a fan why she was only stopping at London, Birmingham and Sheffield when she's in the U.K., Ariana assured the user on Twitter that she would be returning to Manchester.



"We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course coming and we love you," she explained.

