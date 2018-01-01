Kim Kardashian insists daughter North 'picked' red lipstick to wear to party

Kim Kardashian has insisted her daughter North West "picked" the red lipstick she wore to a recent party.

The reality TV star took to Twitter on Wednesday (26Dec18) to share photos of her family at a festive event on Christmas Eve, with the snaps including her husband Kanye West, North, five, three-year-old son Saint, and baby daughter Chicago, 11 months.

While they all sported matching monochromatic outfits, many of her followers pointed out that North was wearing bright red lipstick in the photos, with one fan commenting, "North and that red lip is so iconic!"

"It just might be a new Classic Red Lip I have launch VERY soon," Kim replied, teasing a potential new addition to her KKW Beauty line.

"WHAT A PLOT TWIST OMG (Oh my God)," another user noted, to which the 38-year-old then added of North's bold choice, "She picked it though! It's a special occasion!"

In spite of Kim's clarification, a number of the brunette beauty's 123 million Instagram followers were divided on whether it is appropriate for a little girl to wear red lipstick.

"Nice pic BUT WHY does your baby girl have on red lipstick? What is wrong with you?" one user commented, while another wrote, "Why does North look older than me?"

A third added, "North is too young for make-up."

However, a number of Kim and Kanye's celebrity friends didn't seem to have a problem with the red lipstick, with Paris Hilton posting, "Beautiful family," and model Winnie Harlow noting, "Okayyyy Northhhhh (fire emoji)."

The Christmas party isn't the first time North has experimented with make-up. In September, Kim was criticised for allowing her child to wear pink lipstick as a "bribe".

"Relax mom shamers it's coming off in a few mins. I needed a bribe to get out of the door... you feel me?!?!?!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories.