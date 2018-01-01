Rapper Future is a fifth-time father

Rapper Future has become a father for the fifth time.

The hitmaker and model Joie Chavis, who also shares a daughter with rapper Bow Wow, recently welcomed a baby boy, named Hendrix. Details about the birth have not been disclosed, but Future and Chavis have shared a picture of their son on social media.

"Born King my King," the rapper wrote in an Instagram Story.

After the rapper posted the photo of his new son, he took to Instagram to hit back at criticism he received online, but did not elaborate on what the "negative comments" were about.

"Guess what you found out today?," he said in a video. "Instagram pays you zero dollars for your comments, for your negative comments..."

Future has four children with four different women, including singer Ciara, the mother of his son Future Zahir Wilburn.

Ciara is now married to American football player Russell Wilson, the father of her daughter, Sienna. On Christmas Day (25Dec18), the family took to Instagram to wish their fans happy holidays as they all lay in bed preparing for the morning festivities.

"Grateful for you 3!," Wilson wrote in the comments section of the video his wife posted. "This morning was special being able to wake up all together. Always the best."

It has been a tumultuous year for Future and Ciara, who have been clashing over visitation arrangements for Future, Jr. In the latest development, Ciara's lawyers filed new documents asking a judge to force Future to enter mediation so that they can sort a new travel itinerary for their son. If the judge refuses, Ciara wants the matter to go to trial.