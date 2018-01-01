21 Savage sorry for offensive lyric after LeBron James controversy

Rapper 21 Savage has publicly apologised for any offence caused to the Jewish community regarding stereotypical lyrics featured on his new song ASMR.

The Bank Account star, 26, boasts about his financial prosperity in the track, which features on his latest album I Am > I Was.

"We been getting that Jewish Money/Everything is Kosher," he rhymes.

The tune hit headlines over the weekend (23Dec18) after basketball ace LeBron James shared a photo of himself enjoying the new music, and used the line as the Instagram caption.

However, he quickly faced a backlash over the post, with some hitting out at LeBron, branding his actions anti-Semitic, forcing him to remove the snap and say sorry, insisting he never meant any harm.

"Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone," he told ESPN. "That's not why I chose to share that lyric. I always (post lyrics). That's what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music and that (the Instagram post) was the byproduct of it.

"I actually thought it was a compliment and obviously it wasn't through the lens of a lot of people," LeBron added. "My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody."

Now 21 Savage has addressed the controversial lyrics in a similarly apologetic message on Twitter.

"The Jewish people I know are very wise with there (sic) money so that's why I said we been gettin Jewish money I never thought anyone would take offense," he wrote. "I'm sorry if I offended everybody never my intention I love all people (sic)."

Savage isn't the first rapper to face criticism over lyrics deemed anti-Semitic.

Last year (17), JAY-Z also came under scrutiny for a line The Story of O.J., on which he rapped, "You wanna know what's more important than throwin' away money at a strip club? Credit/You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This is how they did it."

Brushing off allegations of stereotyping at the time, he told the Rap Radar podcast, "Of course I know Jewish people don't own all the property in America. I mean, I own things! So I know that they don't own all of the property in America. It was an exaggeration.

"I pretty much said, 'If you want to be good at property and things like that, follow this pattern. It's almost like saying, 'Kobe Bryant shot a lot of shots. If you want to be good at basketball, practice your thousand shots and do what he did.' And then Kobe Bryant comes out and says, 'Whatchu trying to say, all black people play basketball?' That's how ridiculous it is... C'mon, you know I didn't say that. Context is everything."