Lil Pump apologises for Asian slur in song

Rapper Lil Pump has apologised after receiving criticism over his use of a derogatory term for Asians in his new song Butterfly Doors.

The I Love It MC, real name Gazzy Garcia, released a preview of the song on Instagram earlier this month (Dec18), and in the accompanying video on Twitter, the rapper appeared to pull at the edges of his eyes.

"They call me Yao Ming 'cause my eyes real low," he spits, referencing the retired basketball player, before he is heard uttering, "Ching chong".

After posting the promo, Asian rapper and actress Awkwafina reportedly took to social media to express her disgust over his lyrics in a now-deleted message.

"Always nice to hear a new song with a Ching Chong adlib," she wrote. "Guess it's better than 'eyes chink' like some other verses I've heard. But can we at least think of some more creative racist epithets? @lilpump."

Garcia's fans also criticised the rap star for the racial slur online, prompting him apologise over Christmas.

"I came here to tell you for my part that I'm sorry and I apologize for posting that," he says in a video posted on Instagram. "It was not my intention to hurt nobody or do none of that... I got Asian homies. I f**k with everybody. I ain't got nothing against nobody. It's all love. I want everybody to have a Merry Christmas and spread love and positivity (sic)."

Lil Pump has since deleted the promo video featuring the controversial gesture, but the song has been released. It is unclear if the rapper will alter the lyrics to his track.