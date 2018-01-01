Drake receives artwork from baby son

Rap superstar Drake has boasted about his baby son's creativity after receiving an art print as a Christmas present.

The God's Plan hitmaker took to Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday (26Dec18) to show off the sweet gift from his one-year-old boy, whose handprints were featured in an assortment of blue, green, yellow, and red paints.

"Adonis > (greater than) Picasso don't @ me," Drake captioned the piece, which had been framed.

He added a blue heart and a Christmas tree emoji, suggesting it was among the presents he received for the holiday.

Drake became a first-time father in October, 2017, following a fling with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

He initially denied paternity of the child until a DNA test proved otherwise, but he only confirmed the news in June (18) when he made references to the kid on his album Scorpion, following rap rival Pusha T's big reveal on the diss track The Story of Adidon, on which he alleged Drake had a secret son.

Drake finally opened up about welcoming his first child in October (18), during an interview with basketball star LeBron James on his unscripted series The Shop.

"(He has) crazy blue eyes - baby blue eyes," the proud dad shared. "He's already in the pool shooting the basketball."

"I'm just excited," the Canadian musician added about experiencing fatherhood, explaining he had been drawing on "all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love".