Ariana Grande video chats with estranged dad on Christmas Day

Ariana Grande took Christmas goodwill to heart on Tuesday (25Dec18) by chatting to her estranged father in a video call.

The God Is a Woman hitmaker shared a post on Instagram showing a black and white picture of herself on the phone with Edward Butera.

Ariana didn't caption the photo but the post comes years after she opened up about her rift with her father in 2014.

"Falling out of touch with my dad (is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with)," she told Seventeen magazine. "It's private, but it happened last year. It took me so long to be OK with it."

"The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him," she added. "So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's OK not to get along with somebody and still love them."

last year (17), she posted a picture of herself as a baby with Butera and wrote: "Happy Father's Day I love you."

And in her new song Thank U, Next, which was released last month (Nov18), she mentions the "drama" between father and daughter, adding: " "One day I'll walk down the aisle holding hands with my mama/I'll be thanking my dad 'cause she grew from the drama."

Ariana did not elaborate on her relationship with Edward, but she did address her difficult year after splitting with former fiance Pete Davidson and losing ex-boyfriend Mac Miller to a drug overdose.

"Merry christmas eve y'all! sending you all the love and light there is," she wrote on Instagram. "Holidays can be super tough sometimes. sending an extra hug to those who need one. love u always & am so looking forward to sharing next year."