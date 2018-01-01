Robin Thicke engaged

Singer Robin Thicke is set to wed again after popping the question to his pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker, 41, got down on bended knee in the middle of a family dinner on Christmas Eve (24Dec18) and asked the 23-year-old model to be his wife.

April shared video footage of the sweet moment on Instagram, alongside two black-and-white photos of the happy couple in front of a Christmas tree.

"YES YES 1000x YES," the bride-to-be captioned the post.

The union will be April's first, and Robin's second, following his relationship with his first wife, actress Paula Patton. The exes, who are parents to eight-year-old son Julian, divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Robin and Mia, who began dating months after the musician's separation from Paula in February, 2014, are currently expecting their second child together, a little sister for their 10-month-old daughter Mia.

The engagement news emerges weeks after the couple lost its Malibu, California home during the devastating wildfires in November (18).

Robin, April, and little Mia were among the local residents who were forced to flee their houses as the Woolsey blaze spread through the area, and when the star returned to survey the damage days later, he revealed there was absolutely "nothing left".

The singer recently explained he is planning to rebuild the property to salvage their memories.

"We've been here for the last four years, and we've built so many memories with the birth of our new daughter and the maturing of my son," Robin told Apple Music's Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe earlier this month (Dec18).

"We just moved into a rental where we'll be staying while we rebuild. But the plan is, is to rebuild and try to gain some of those memories back by going back to the place we love."

The tough loss of their family home has made Robin more appreciative of the blessings he still has in his life.

"After you go through those tough times, you want to celebrate what you do have," he said. "Like, after we lost our home in the fire, the first thing I do every morning is (give) gratitude for what I do have, what I still have. We lost our home, but I have love, I have children, I have family, I have friends. I get to make music for a living, which is what I love to do."