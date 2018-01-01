Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood finally celebrating Christmas in new home

Christmas will be extra special for country superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood this year (18) after finally celebrating the holidays in the Tennessee home they bought three years ago.

The couple planned to relocate from Oklahoma, where Garth's three children from his first marriage were based, to Tennessee in 2015, but the spacious property they built remained largely unlived in while the Friends in Low Places hitmaker focused on his three-year comeback tour, which wrapped at the end of 2017.

Now the singers are excited to mark their first festive season at home - because their house is finally fully furnished and decorated.

"We built the house just the way that she wanted it," Garth told morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "We weren't even in it when the tour started so we had came back (sic), go check on the house that's being built, and then we got in it.

"But the tour, thank God, took off like it did, so there were no pictures hung, no nothing (sic). This is actually gonna be the first Christmas we actually get to (spend in it)... It's sweet..."

Trisha, who is known for cooking up a feast, isn't the only one who enjoys going all out for the winter season - it's also the biggest celebration of the year for Garth, too.

"I love Christmas, it's my favourite holiday," he smiled.

The couple wed in 2005.

He shares daughters Allie, 26, August, 24, and Taylor, 22, with his ex, Sandy Mahl.