Noel Gallagher reminds fans why he hates Christmas with unfestive tweet

Noel Gallagher has reminded fans just how much he hates Christmas ahead of the 2018 celebrations.

Sharing a video he’d previously recorded for Fact Magazine on Twitter, the Oasis rocker, who recorded a version of Slade’s Crimbo classic Merry Christmas Everybody in 2002 with his old band, let rip at the festive period.

“Those little sausages, they've got the stupidest name... what are they called? Chipolatas... That sounds like a circus troupe from the f**king ‘50s,” he captioned the YouTube clip - one of his quotes from the two-minute rant.

“The entire f**king period is a f**king stain on society. I f**king hate it with a passion,” he said to camera in the video. “The jingles... let me pause there by saying when John Lewis put my tune (Half the World Away) in an ad I loved that, at that particular point I thought ‘Christmas, you know what, I’m going to give Christmas a second chance here’. I gave it a second chance, it was f**king s**t.

“Too much food, too much we are the world, the jumpers, the TV presenters, the s**t adverts, the f**king weather.”

He also revealed that his children, Anais, Donovan and Sonny, are often left disappointed when they don’t receive the exotic gifts they’ve asked for, like spiders.

However, when it comes to New Year’s celebrations a week later, the If I Had a Gun singer is much more festive.

“New Year, on the other hand, is an amazing thing. Out with the old, in with the new,” the 51-year-old stated.