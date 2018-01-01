NEWS Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married Newsdesk Share with :







Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly tied the knot.



A picture posted on Instagram Stories by the couple's close friend Conrad Carr shows the Nothing Breaks Like a Heart singer and The Hunger Games actor both holding a knife as they go to cut a white two-tiered cake, leading many fans to speculate if they had just got hitched. In the snap, Miley appears to be wearing a strapless white dress while Liam wears a tuxedo, and her mother Tish can be seen in the background dressed casually in a black top and denim jeans.



The low-key celebration appears to have taken place in somebody's home, which has been decorated with balloons, including ones which spell out "Mr" and "Mrs" and features a tables filled with Champagne glasses and desserts.



In a video posted by Conrad on his Instagram Stories, Liam and his brothers, Thor star Chris, and Luke, wearing matching floral shirts, can be seen trying to do shots at the same time from a plank of wood as onlookers cheer in the background.



Neither the couple or their families has yet to share any pictures from the ceremony, or reveal details about where and when it took place, on social media.



The couple have been in an on-off relationship since 2009. In 2013, they called off their engagement but got back together a few years later. When recently asked by radio DJ Howard Stern if she calls him her boyfriend or fiance, the 26-year-old said she refers to him as her "survival partner".



She also joked that the 28-year-old got "a lot of action" after saving her animals before their Malibu home was destroyed in the Californian wildfires in November (18). They are currently living in Nashville, Tennessee and are uncertain when they will return to Malibu.