Cardi B denies reversing Super Bowl boycott for $1 million

Cardi B is still refusing to perform at next year's (19) Super Bowl in protest at the treatment of American football star Colin Kaepernick.

Colin has remained unsigned by National Football League (NFL) teams since 2017 following his decision to kneel during America's national anthem to highlight racial injustice and police brutality.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, previously said she wouldn't play the half-time show at the NFL's showpiece game until the quarterback was rehired, but was rumoured to be demanding $1 million (£790,000) to perform a solo showcase at February's game in Atlanta, Georgia - speculation her representative has now denied.

"The rumour circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false," her spokesperson told The New York Post's Page Six gossip column. "There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance."

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker's rep did admit her team had entered into discussions about performing alongside Maroon 5 at the event but that she was uninterested as she wanted to show solidarity with the former San Francisco 49ers star.

"There (were) talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement," they explained. "But again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl.

The 26-year-old is already booked to perform alongside Bruno Mars at a Super Bowl eve event in Atlanta on 2 February.

Her fellow rapper Travis Scott is the only act to announce he will be joining the This Love hitmakers during half-time at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a decision that has sparked criticism from civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.

Colin is suing NFL team owners for "collusion" after he failed to receive a contract for the past two seasons despite once being one of the most sought after talents in the league. He led his 49ers team to the Super Bowl in 2013 but lost the match to the Baltimore Ravens.