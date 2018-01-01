Ellie Goulding volunteers at homeless shelter

Ellie Goulding volunteered at a centre for the homeless in London on Sunday (23Dec18).

The Love Me Like You Do singer, who has been a supporter of the homeless charity Crisis for years, paid a visit and helped serve lunch to vulnerable people at Crisis at Christmas in London, one of 15 centres across the U.K.

She appeared on Sky News dressed in a cream jumper and a novelty Christmas pudding hat and highlighted the importance of interacting with homeless people.

"If you see someone on the street that's cold, anything you can offer them, an umbrella or a blanket or coat, but just that exchange and taking the time to stop and talk to someone, ask their name - sometimes they might not want to talk but if they do, do that," she said. "Obviously, change and food does help too, but honestly, taking the time to show that you've noticed them ... So many get ignored."

The 31-year-old also encouraged her fans and the public to be more compassionate towards homeless people and help break the misconception that they have brought it on themselves.

"It's only a couple of mortgage payments or a broken down marriage for your life to turn around for the worst," she continued. "It shows it really can happen to any of us and it's not just what people assume, which is that people have ended up in that situation through their own thing."

The Burn singer, who has volunteered at Crisis at Christmas in 2015 and 2016, told her Twitter followers that she dislikes doing live interviews but they're worth it if it means somebody changes their attitude towards the homeless.

The British star supports a range of homeless charities - on Sunday, she also helped out in the kitchen of Shelter From the Storm, and is an ambassador of Streets of London. She has hosted a fundraising concert for the latter charity for the past five years.