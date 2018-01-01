Cardi B confesses Offset reunion was all about sex

Cardi B has played down reports her marriage to fellow rapper Offset is back following a reunion in Puerto Rico, confessing she just needed sex.

The Bodak Yellow star hit headlines on Friday (21Dec18) after photos emerged of the estranged couple enjoying a beach outing in the Caribbean, where the pair frolicked on the back of a jet ski before her performance at San Juan's Electric Holiday Concert.

The trip sparked speculation of a romantic reconciliation between the artists, less than three weeks after Cardi confirmed she and Offset had parted ways following just over a year of marriage.

Cardi, who shares five-month-old daughter Kulture with Offset, has since taken to Instagram to address the images, suggesting rumours that they are back together are not quite accurate.

"I just had to get f**ked. That's all," the cheeky rapper told fans in a live-streaming session, days after admitting she was desperate for sex with her ex.

She also took the opportunity to put the jet ski instructor on blast for apparently leaking the beach photos to the media, alleging he had offered to take the snaps on his phone as mementos for the couple, and promised to delete them once he had sent them to the stars.

"He was taking pictures of us like, 'Oh, I'm gonna send you these pictures so you guys can have a memory, and I'm going to delete it,' and I'm like, 'Oh, OK,'" Cardi explained.

Fuming at his apparent lie, she continued, "What type of professional s**t is that?," before warning fans against using the company if they ever visit Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Offset seems to be hopeful the reunion with Cardi won't be a one-off after confirming their sexual tryst.

On Sunday, the Migos rapper shared video footage of himself dancing on a balcony to Michael Jackson's The Way You Make Me Feel, grabbing his crotch as he showed off his moves.

"P * * S Y K N O C K E D M E O F F M Y F E E T B A B Y 9/20 (sic)," he wrote in the caption, referencing their wedding day on 20 September, 2017. "M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S."

The telling post emerged hours after he suggested he was read to "change his ways" as he quoted another hit by the King of Pop, 1987's Man in the Mirror.

He has been publicly pleading with Cardi to forgive him ever since he was accused of cheating on her. He even crashed her headlining set at California's Rolling Loud Festival on 15 December (18) and presented her with cake and flowers spelling out, "Take Me Back Cardi" - only to be ordered offstage by his angry wife.