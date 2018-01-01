Nicki Minaj's new boyfriend gets huge neck tattoo of her name

Nicki Minaj's new boyfriend has debuted a huge neck tattoo of the rapper's name.

The Super Bass hitmaker revealed she was dating Kenneth Petty on social media earlier this month (Dec18), and has now shared a video of her beau getting his first-ever tattoo.

The ink was directly inspired by the new romance, as Petty chose to have "Onika" - Minaj's real first name - scrawled on his neck.

"Did ya tat hurt zaddy? His first tat - frontin like it didn't sting #Onika #HeavyOnIt #SuperSleezy (sic)," she captioned a video on Instagram.

Minaj made her relationship with the 40 year old official when she posted a steamy photo of the two from her birthday celebrations in Turks and Caicos Islands earlier this month (Dec18).

"Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?... it's no secret... that the both of us... are running out of time...," she cryptically captioned the snaps.

The 36-year-old rapper's fans have slammed the new relationship, after it was revealed that Petty is a registered sex offender in New York after a 1995 conviction for attempted rape.

He also served time following a first-degree manslaughter charge relating to the shooting to death of a man in 2006.

However, Minaj defended her boyfriend on social media, and raged at the critics: "Ya'll can't run my life. Ya'll can't even run ya'll own life. Thank you boo (sic)."

The rapper has since also disabled comments on her Instagram posts.

Minaj previously dated Safaree Samuels for 11 years until late 2014, and went on to romance fellow rapper Meek Mill until they split in late 2016. She was later linked to hip-hop legend Nas.