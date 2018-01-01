Jesy Nelson transforms into Geri Horner for costume party

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson paid tribute to her Spice Girls "idol" Geri Horner on Saturday (22Dec18) by donning a Union Jack dress for a costume party.

The Wannabe hitmaker, also known as Ginger Spice, famously rocked the bright red, blue, and white mini dress during the Spice Girls' heyday, and Jesy decided to honour her by copying the look over the weekend as she attended bandmate Jade Thirlwall's 26th birthday party in London.

Jesy took to Instagram to show off her version of the outfit, which she paired with platform black boots, and completed her transformation with a red wig with blonde highlights - just as Geri had during the 1990s.

"So, since I was five years old all I've ever wanted to be was Ginger Spice. She was my ultimate idol because she was bold, fearless and the ultimate girl power pin up," the 27-year-old singer explained in the caption.

Recalling how she had tried and failed to buy her own fashion replica as a kid growing up in Essex, England, Jesy continued, "My mum took me to Romford Market to get a Union Jack dress but they'd all sold out so I cried the whole way home."

She then referenced former British TV talent show Stars in Their Eyes, which was presented by Matthew Kelly and gave amateur singers the opportunity to dress up as their idols to perform, adding, "Well tonight Matthew, I am Ginger Spice."

Alongside another snap of herself as Geri, she gushed: "It's a dream come true being you tonight."

While Jesy chose to party as a Spice Girl at Jade's icon-themed bash, the birthday girl opted to celebrate her upcoming 26th birthday as Diana Ross in a sparkling red gown, and bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock dressed up as Rihanna.

Fellow Little Mix star Perrie Edwards was not in attendance at the pre-Christmas event, which was held four days before Jade's actual birthday.

Jesy's Spice Girls tribute comes as Geri prepares to hit the road with Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton for a reunion tour in 2019. Fellow original member Victoria Beckham, who is now a top fashion designer, will not be joining the girls onstage.