Meghan Trainor weds Daryl Sabara

Pop star Meghan Trainor celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday (22Dec18) as a married woman after tying the knot with actor Daryl Sabara.

The All About That Bass hitmaker turned the backyard of the couple's Los Angeles home into a winter wonderland to exchange handwritten vows with Spy Kids star Daryl in front of 100 close friends and family members.

According to People.com, Meghan walked down the aisle in a Berta wedding dress, complete with Badgley Mischka heels and jewels by Norman Silverman. She changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris and sneakers from high street retailer Aldo for a more comfortable look for the reception.

"It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life," the bride gushes to the outlet. "I got way more than I ever wished for."

Her new husband adds, "I'm the luckiest guy in the world."

Meghan and Daryl are now looking forward to spending their first Christmas and New Year as a married couple.

"I'm really excited to say 'hubby' and 'husband'," the singer shares, confessing she is excited to be "rockin' them rings".

Referencing lyrics from Meghan's 2015 hit Dear Future Husband, her groom quips, "I'm no longer the 'future hubby' - I get to just be the hubby, which I'm excited about!"

The couple was set up by mutual pal Chloe Grace Moretz and became engaged last December (17) after a year of dating.

Meghan had been eyeing a more intimate ceremony at her home for some time, but in a recent interview with Billboard, she confessed she had left the majority of the wedding planning to her friend and manager Tommy Bruce.

"They've done a great job," she smiled. "I just go to things where they're like, 'Here's what it will look like but a mini version', and I go, 'Approved, love it'."

Dropping some hints about the theme for the occasion, Meghan added: "I do have white flowers everywhere and some royal blue roses - I really like those. Daryl gets me those sometimes in the hotel room if he's not there - that's our thing."