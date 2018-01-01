Marc Anthony gave Jennifer Lopez confidence boost when she needed it the most

Jennifer Lopez only really developed confidence in her musical abilities thanks to the encouragement and support of her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker admits she has long battled insecurities about her vocals due to the constant criticism she would receive during her rise to pop superstardom almost 20 years ago, following the launch of her debut album On the 6.

"I was kinda known with the Selena thing (the 1997 biopic about late Latin icon Selena Quintanilla), but when I put out my record and that hit, it takes you to another level (of fame) with music, and then they (critics) really started going for me...," Jennifer recalls in an upcoming interview on U.S. breakfast show Sunday Today. "I was like, 'Woah, I'm scared! Why are they saying all these things about me?'"

"It is what it is," she shrugs. "You're famous - you're fair game! Then they started breaking you down, and little by little it became a different thing. There were many up and down moments. But it's hard. It took a long time and a lot of fighting through those insecurities (to get to where she is today)."

"What saved me is I was a hard worker and a good person," J.Lo adds.

One of her biggest supporters was her old friend-turned-husband Marc Anthony, who really taught her to believe in herself and ignore the snide remarks made about her singing talents.

"While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered," she says.

Jennifer reveals he would frequently insist, "You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer," and hearing that from the salsa icon meant the world to her when she needed it the most.

"I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time," the 49 year old shares.

The couple was married for seven years until its split in 2011, but the entertainers have remained close and continue to co-parent their twins, 10-year-old Max and Emme.

Jennifer and Marc even teamed up in the studio last year (17) to work on her Spanish-language album Por Primera Vez, a project which helped the exes to heal.

"It actually repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it made us friends again," she said on Spotify's Viva Latino! podcast at the time. "Because when we first started working together, it's how we met... we met working. And so we remembered that, like, 'Oh right, we connect on this level of music.' And that's what the album came out of."

Jennifer has since found love with retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, who she began dating in early 2017.