Cardi B feeling the pressure to step up her game for sophomore album

Cardi B is anxious about following up her Grammy-nominated debut album Invasion of Privacy with another quality project, because she knows fan expectations are at an all-time high.

The I Like It hitmaker has shot to superstardom thanks to the critical and commercial success of her April (18) release, which is shortlisted for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Cardi recently learned all 13 tracks featured on Invasion of Privacy have been certified gold or higher in the U.S. by officials at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making hers the first album by a female artist to achieve such a feat, according to the Chart Data Twitter moderators.

And while she's thrilled at her latest achievement, she knows it also means she has to step up her game for her sophomore disc.

"BIG MOMMA BARDI !!" she wrote on social media as she reacted to the news. "Im happy my album is amazing but I got sooo much pressure an (and) anxiety cause I know I gotta kill it with my second one (sic)".

The hip-hop newcomer has been holed up in the recording studio in recent months, but it appears she isn't quite ready to release another album just yet. Reports suggest she is gearing up to launch a deluxe version of Invasion of Privacy, with two added bonus tracks.

She had previously discussed the extra songs which didn't quite make the cut - but only because she ran out of time.

"There are like five songs that I was supposed to put on Invasion of Privacy, but it just didn't finish, it didn't make sense," Cardi explained in a post on Instagram Live in August (18). "So I'm gonna put it on this project that I really wanna put..., but I'm missing like four, five songs."

According to HipHop-N-More, a pre-order page for the new release appeared on the Amazon U.K. site, listing a 25 January (19) sale date, with her latest single Money and another track called Press added to the tracklist.