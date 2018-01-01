Demi Lovato: 'I'm sober and grateful to be alive'

Demi Lovato is sober and "grateful to be alive" after her suspected overdose.

The Skyscraper singer, who has battled serious drink and drug issues in the past, was rushed to hospital in July (18) after being found unconscious at her home. After spending nearly two weeks in hospital, Demi entered rehab as part of her ongoing recovery, and has mainly kept a low profile ever since.

However, she took to Twitter on Friday night (21Dec18) to post a series of emotional messages in which she praised her fans and blasted the press.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening," the star began. "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.

"Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today... but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal."

Demi went on to call out so-called "sources" who sell stories about her, telling her 56.9 million followers that their alleged information is completely wrong.

And the 26-year-old, who admitted to a relapse after six years clean in her song Sober in June, added that while she would "love" to set the record straight, she has decided against it as she doesn't owe anyone anything.

"All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support," she noted. "I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f**king much (heart) thank you (praying hands emoji)."