Michelle Williams cast as Diana Ross in music biopic

Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams is to play Diana Ross in a new music biopic series.

The Independent Women singer will star as music legend Diana in BET's American Soul. Based on the life and career of Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, the series will follow a young Diana in the 1970s as she decides whether or not to appear on the dance show.

Michelle, 38, will be joined by her Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, who'll be playing another soul legend, Gladys Knight.

Bobby Brown and Gabrielle Dennis have also been cast, as Rufus Thomas and Tina Turner, while McKinley Freeman will play Tina's abusive ex-husband Ike Turner, who intends to help Don turn Soul Train into a club and franchise.

The all-star line-up also includes singer K. Michelle as Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandellas, and Sinqua Walls as Don. Grammy Award-nominated singer Kelly Price, Jason Dirden, Iantha Richardson, Christopher Jefferson, Katlyn Nichol, and Jelani Winston are also part of the cast.

American Soul will premiere in the U.S. on 5 February (19), before rolling out two days later across BET International's channels in the U.K., France, South Africa, and South Korea.

The gig marks Michelle's biggest acting role to date. She has previously had parts in Half & Half, Revival! and Raven's Home.

Meanwhile, Michelle and Kelly's bandmate Beyonce famously scored a turn in Oscar-winning movie musical Dreamgirls in 2006, which featured a girl group similar to Diana Ross and The Supremes.

Beyonce went on to star as Etta James in 2008's Cadillac Records and she's currently voicing the character of Nala in Jon Favreau's live-action adaptation of The Lion King.