Michael Buble: ‘Christmas is about excess!’

Michael Buble has insisted Christmas is the time for excess.

The singer has become synonymous with the festive season thanks to his chart-topping 2011 record Christmas, which was full of covers of classic yuletide tunes. Michael has also taken part in many festive-themed television specials over the years, so it’s no surprise he’s looking forward to the holidays.

“Christmas is basically about excess for us – excess love and excess drinking and food,” he explained in an interview with Britain’s Hello! magazine. “But my favourite part of Christmas, the tradition now, is the dance party. It’s just a huge party with kids. My sister Crystal’s pregnant again with another little one – she’s got three, my other sister’s got two. And I’ve got three kids.”

The Canadian crooner, who shares sons Noah, five, Elias, two, and four-month-old daughter Vida with his wife Luisana Lopilato, added that a typical Christmas for him is full of dancing and karaoke. However, he refuses to dress up as Santa Claus – and for good reason.

“My kids understand that you can go to the mall and sometimes see Santa Claus’s helpers, but the real Santa is in the North Pole and he’s making toys for all the kids. So we wait for the real real,” he smiled. “Sometimes when we go to the neighbours’ house, one of the neighbours will dress up as a Santa helper. But you know part of the magic of Santa Claus is that you don’t get to really see him because he comes when you’re sleeping.”

Michael also has a well thought out Christmas wish: “80 more Christmas wishes. You know, before I am dead.”