Nicki Minaj recruits Juice WRLD for revamped tour

Nicki Minaj has recruited rapper Juice WRLD to join her on tour in 2019 after her co-headlining trek with Future fell apart earlier this year (18).

The Anaconda hitmaker had initially teamed up with Future for the NICKIHNDRXX shows, which were announced over the summer to promote the release of her album, Queen.

The North American leg had been due to kick off on 21 September (18) in Baltimore, Maryland, before concluding in Las Vegas on 24 November, but in August, promoters at Live Nation announced the 28-date trek had been postponed until May, 2019 so Nicki could "reevaluate elements" of her production.

As a result, Future had to drop out of the gigs due to scheduling conflicts, and now Minaj has finally given fans the news they had been waiting for, revealing the newly-renamed Nicki Wrld Tour will hit Europe first, before making stops in other territories.

"I'm so excited to bring the full Nicki Minaj experience to my fans in Europe," she declares in a statement.

"I have been carefully crafting the most exhilarating, unique, memorable piece of art to share with my incredible fans. I'm in love with Juice Wrld's music & feel so stoked to have him join me. This will be one for the books."

The first string of shows, to which Nicki plans to invite various local acts for each stop, will launch in Munich, Germany on 21 February (19) and run until it concludes on 28 March (19) in Geneva, Switzerland.

At the time of the original tour postponement, Nicki explained her decision to delay her Queen album release from June to August (18) had left her with no time to rehearse.

"I just finished writing and recording literally hours before the album came out so now I simply don't have the time to rehearse and be on the road in time to give you guys the level of a show I need to give," she posted on Twitter.

Promising fans that she was "working tirelessly to give you the best show of my life," she concluded: "I really apologise but it will be worth it."