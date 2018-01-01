Cardi B strips off and breastfeeds daughter for Money video

Rap sensation Cardi B has stripped off to breastfeed her baby girl in the saucy new music video for Money.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker gives fans a glimpse at her past and present in the eye-popping promo, in which she revisits her days as a stripper, showing off her moves on a pole and writhing on the floor in a series of barely-there outfits.

She is also featured as a working mum - albeit a very glamorous one - posing in a floor-length black couture gown with her chest exposed, cradling her daughter Kulture as she breastfeeds the tot, whose body shields Cardi's nipples from view.

The 26 year old then goes naked in another scene as she sits at a piano, wearing just a pair of heels, giving fans a clear shot of her bare backside, before using her left arm to cover her boobs as the camera pans around and zooms in on her face.

Money, which was released on Friday (21Dec18), is sure to remind Cardi's estranged husband Offset what he's missing. The new mum announced the couple had split after just over a year of marriage earlier this month (Dec18), and last weekend (15Dec18), the Migos star crashed her headlining set at California's Rolling Loud Festival, begging Cardi to take him back.

His elaborate stunt, complete with a cake and $15,000 (£12,000)-worth of flowers spelling out his plea, "Take Me Back Cardi," backfired as the New York native promptly shut down his efforts and had her baby daddy escorted off the stage.

Offset addressed the embarrassing incident in a post on Twitter on Sunday, explaining why he wanted to apologise so publicly.

"All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It's only right that my apologies are made public too," he tweeted, referencing allegations of his infidelity. "A n**ga was just trying."

He has yet to comment on the Money footage, which marks little Kulture's music video debut, just weeks after Cardi posted the first clear photo of their five-month-old kid on Instagram. The stars had previously chosen to shield their daughter from the spotlight to maintain her privacy.