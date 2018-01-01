Remy Ma 'doing much better' after emergency surgery

Rapper Remy Ma has assured fans she is "doing much better" following emergency surgery just days after giving birth.

The All the Way Up hitmaker, real name Reminisce Mackie, welcomed a baby girl with her husband, fellow MC Papoose, last week (ends14Dec18), but Remy suffered complications and had to undergo an operation on Tuesday (18Dec18).

A representative for the new mum confirmed to the New York Post's Page Six that Remy had to receive a "blood transfusion due to (a) childbirth complication," but she was allowed to return home on Thursday, and took to Instagram to share an update with followers.

"I'm FINALLY back home and doing much better," the 38-year-old star captioned a photo of herself and her husband. "The baby has been PERFECTLY fine... I'm resting & recovering at home."

The rapper, who had a miscarriage at the beginning of 2017, has yet to reveal the exact nature of her postpartum health emergency, but prior to their daughter's arrival, Papoose asked fans to pray for them as Remy was having a "tough" labour.

She has now apologised to those who tried to contact her during the trying time for not getting back to their messages of concern sooner.

"Thank you to all of our family, friends, and loved ones who reached out," she added. "Sorry for not responding to texts and/or calls - I physically was not able to and my husband @papoosepapoose was concerned & worried about me all while looking after our 'Golden Child.'"

They have yet to reveal the actual name they have chosen for the little girl, who is a sibling for Remy's son from a former relationship. Papoose is also already a father to three children with his exes.