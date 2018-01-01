NEWS Carrie Underwood battling pregnancy insomnia Newsdesk Share with :







Carrie Underwood is suffering from insomnia as she nears the end of her pregnancy.



The country music star revealed she was expecting her second child with her husband Mike Fisher in August (18), and now she's well into the last trimester of her pregnancy, the Before He Cheats singer is experiencing problems falling asleep.



"Dear pregnancy insomnia, Please go bother someone else...like dads," Carrie revealed to her Twitter followers in the early hours of Friday morning (21Dec18). "Go bother dads. My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I've been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is this fair? Imma lose my mind (sic)!"



She followed the message with a range of emojis including the weary face, a crazy face, the exploding brain and the pile of excrement.



Carrie, who is already mother to three-year-old son Isaiah, revealed at the 2018 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in November that she was having another boy, but has so far remained tight-lipped about when the baby is due.



However, Taylor Dye of country music duo Maddie & Tae, who are set to open for the 35-year-old when she kicks off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 next May, told Us Weekly at the ceremony that Carrie is due to give birth in January.



A source told People.com on Thursday that the singer is on "lockdown" until the birth following their move to a new home in Leiper's Fork, a rural suburb of Nashville, Tennessee.



"While they're excited for a family of four, they're cherishing their last Christmas as a family of three. Unless of course the baby makes an early debut," the source said. "Carrie is on lockdown until the baby (is born)... They're fully moved into the Leiper's Fork house and have the hospital route mapped out."

