Old Beyonce music emerges on streaming services

Beyonce fans have been left confused after two albums listed under the alias "Queen Carter" where added to streaming services on Thursday (20Dec18) before swiftly being removed.

The Halo singer usually surprise releases her albums, such as her 2013 self-titled album and 2016's Lemonade, so many fans believed she had dropped new material without announcement when music listed under Queen Carter, a nod to her married name, appeared on Apple Music and Spotify on Thursday.

However, they were quick to note that the two 10-track albums, titled Back Up, Rewind and Have Your Way, were made up of very old songs and previously unreleased demos, rather than music recorded recently. According to Just Jared, a song titled Control was also released as an individual single.

By midnight, the songs, which included titles such as After All Is Said and Done, Hey Goldmember, Twerk, Black Culture and Keep Giving Your Love to Me, had been removed.

Some outlets have reported that the music was leaked by a third party, and didn't come from Beyonce's team. They are yet to comment on the situation.

"So I almost passed out until I realized it’s old music...so who is releasing Beyoncé’s old music as Queen Carter on iTunes?? I WANNA FIGHT," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added, "@Beyonce I love that you dropped your old b-sides on Spotify. Some of these songs are so darn good & deserves to have been singles."

Beyonce wasn't the only musician to fall victim to an apparent music leak on Thursday; R&B star SZA told fans that "new music" which had been put on Spotify was old work from 2015.

On Thursday, the Sweet Dreams hitmaker shared snaps from her recent trip to India on her official website, including rare pictures of her 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir facing away from the camera as they sit in the shallows of the sea. Another photo shows Beyonce holding Rumi on the beach. The singer was recently in the country to perform at a pre-wedding event for Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.