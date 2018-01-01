Miley Cyrus puts feminist spin on Santa Baby song

Miley Cyrus has put a feminist spin on classic Christmas song Santa Baby.

The Malibu singer made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (20Dec18), and during the programme, host Jimmy invited her to join him for a rendition of the 1953 tune, originally performed by Eartha Kitt.

While Miley agreed to join in, she stipulated that she would be updating some of the words to make them relevant for 2018.

"I think I might need to change a few of these lyrics, are you cool with that? Look at this, 'Slip a sable under the tree for me... Do you even know what that is?' she asked Jimmy, to which he replied, "A sword?"

"No, Jimmy it's a fur and I'm vegan," sighed Miley. "And look at this, I'm asking for a car and a yacht. And cheques and literally the deed to a platinum mine. Am I saying I want to hook up with Santa if he buys me all this stuff?"

Before Jimmy could protest against any changes, Miley marched onto the stage in a festive red and green outfit and began to sing her version.

"Santa, baby, I hear you've got some presents for me, Miley. I've been an awfully good girl, Santa baby, so hurry down the chimney tonight," she began, as Jimmy stood in the background and pretended to hide the expensive presents he had bought.

"Santa, baby, I don't fancy any fancy jewellery, not me, I've got something else in mind, Santa baby. And I don't need your presents tonight, don't want diamonds, cash or stocks nothing that comes in a box. No more fluff, I've had enough and I can buy my own damn stuff."

Music producer Mark Ronson, who has collaborated with Miley on new song Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, then made an appearance on the stage to help Jimmy dance and decorate the Christmas tree.

While the pair dangled car keys in front of the 26-year-old, she rejected them and insisted, "Santa baby, I've got a baller car of my own, no loans. And I bought it myself. Santa baby, with zero help from Elf on the Shelf. Listen Santa to what I say, a girl's best friend is equal pay."

Miley concluded the performance by repeating the lyrics, "Sorry, Santa just put away your chimney tonight!"