Lil Xan heaps praise on ex Noah Cyrus

Newly-sober rapper Lil Xan has heaped praised on his ex-girlfriend Noah Cyrus as one of the "best" rising artists in the music industry.

The young stars enjoyed a brief romance over the summer before splitting in early September (18), and even though the relationship ended on bad terms, it appears Xan still has a lot of admiration and respect for Miley Cyrus' sister and her talents as a singer.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday (19Dec18) to share a snap of Noah and fellow musician Billie Eilish, applauding the pair for their work.

"I genuinely think these 2 are some of the best not only female artist but in general coming up rn (right now)," Xan captioned the image.

Seemingly referencing their bitter break-up, during which the rapper accused Noah of cheating on him, he continued, "Yes i know things got sloppy but i see the world so clear now (sic)!"

Xan, real name Diego Leanos, then insisted he wasn't trying to "get her back", and claimed he simply wanted to give "good people" a shout out.

"i just don't see the need for drama or fighting and their (sic) both genuinely good people!" he remarked, adding, "and when i say coming up i don't mean i'm a f**king bigger artist jeez haha (sic)."

The surprising post came just days after Xan returned home clean and sober following a two-week stint in rehab to treat his opioid addiction.

He and Noah began dating in June (18) and flaunted their romance on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in late August (18), only to call off the relationship days later.

Noah, 18, subsequently admitted she was hurt and "confused" by the shock split, because she hadn't done anything wrong.

Last month (Nov18), the Mad at You singer made her feelings about her ex clear when she commented on an Instagram post asking followers to reveal the biggest relationship mistake that they wouldn't repeat again.

"My last relationship was the mistake. Lol (laugh out loud)," she quipped.