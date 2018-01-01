Travis Scott refuses to let baby Stormi watch TV

Hip-hop star Travis Scott has banned his baby daughter from watching TV because he doesn't want her to grow up with her eyes glued to a screen.

The Goosebumps rapper became a first-time father in February (18) when girlfriend Kylie Jenner gave birth to their little girl, Stormi, and the proud dad reveals the couple has set some strict ground rules regarding how much modern technology they expose her to.

"Today kids are on iPads. There's so much technology, they don't play outside anymore. That's what Astroworld Festival was about," he tells Rolling Stone magazine, referencing the November (18) event he staged in his native Houston, Texas.

"N**gas don't come outside. That's why, with Stormi - no TV. That TV s**t is out."

Ironically, Stormi's mum comes from reality TV royalty, and she is still a regular on her family's longrunning series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, while she also enjoyed her own spin-off show, Life of Kylie, last year (17).

Meanwhile, Travis goes on to reveal that he and Kylie have always prioritised family time for Stormi, setting aside one day a week to spend together even when he's on the road.

"We don't let nothing come over Stormi time (sic)," he says. "Stormi Saturdays. We don't f**k around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up (comes along). She'll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf**kers (sic)."

Although Travis is head over heels in love with his daughter, he admits he had initially been disappointed to learn they were expecting a girl.

"At first I was like, 'Man, I need a son,'" he recalls. "When we found out it was a girl, I was like, 'Huhhh.' But after a while I was like, 'Yo, this might be the illest (best) thing that ever happened.' And when Stormi was born, I was like, 'Life is fire (amazing), bro (sic).'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Travis shares his plans to propose to Kylie, 21, and make their relationship official.

"We'll get married soon," the 26 year old reveals. "I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way."

The couple began dating in April, 2017.