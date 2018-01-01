Louis Tomlinson kicking himself for not asking Nile Rodgers for a collab

Louis Tomlinson regrets not having the balls to ask Nile Rodgers for a collaboration when they worked together on The X Factor.

Louis recruited Nile to help him whittle down the boys group on the latest series of the U.K. TV talent show, alongside his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. Louis eventually went on to mentor Dalton Harris to victory.

Talking about his time with Chic legend Nile, Louis knows he missed a golden opportunity.

“I need to grow a bigger pair of b**locks to be honest because it did cross my mind,” he told British newspaper the Metro of not asking Nile for a collab.

“Just sitting in his presence and listening to his stories and the incredible people he worked with…. what blew me away was he was so f**king humble. So cool. So down-to-earth — his CV is f**king ridiculous. He doesn’t need the celebrity or glitz.”

Louis was crowned Metro’s Celeb of the Year, and during his chat with the paper the 26-year-old shed light on his music plans for 2019.

Unlike his 1D bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan, Louis is yet to score a number one album, but he's hoping to change that after putting in the work with his solo material.

“I am going to be so f**king relieved when I actually sign off on it and take a breather from writing. I am almost out of concepts,” he smiled.

“A lot of radio is R&B and hip-hop. Growing up in the North (of England), loving bands like Arctic Monkeys and Oasis, that’s not the type of music I want to make, I want to be the middle man.

“I have been doing a lot of experimenting. I have upped the ante with the level of producers.”