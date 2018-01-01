Nick Jonas grateful to have brother Kevin's 'shining example' of marriage

Newlywed Nick Jonas is grateful for his brother Kevin Jonas' "shining example" of marriage as he embarks on life as a married man.

On Wednesday (19Dec18), Kevin, the eldest Jonas brother, celebrated his nine-year wedding anniversary to Danielle, the mother of his daughters Alena and Valentina, and Nick marked the occasion by reflecting on his new chapter in life, following his wedding to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra earlier in December.

"As I enter this new chapter of my life with my beautiful bride I’m so grateful to have a shining example of what a beautiful and healthy marriage should be," he wrote on Instagram besides a picture of Kevin and Danielle on their wedding day. "Love you both so much (and your sweet daughters). Cheers to a lifetime of joy ahead for you both together always. Happy anniversary."

He also added humour into the mix by sharing that he had an "enormous zit in the middle of my forehead" on the day of the wedding and he was freaking out about it.

"I was 17 and beyond embarrassed, given there were 400+ guests and pictures that the world would see... but the two of them made me feel so much better about it by telling me 'you can’t see it at all' and 'no one will notice,'" he recalled. "Their thoughtfulness on their big day, and throughout their life together is so touching and selfless. My zit faded away after a about a week but their love endures forever."

The former Quantico actress shared the same picture on her Instagram Stories and wished Kevin and Danielle happy anniversary, before adding, "Here's to forever".

Danielle, Kevin and his brother Joe also posted tributes to mark the special occasion, which comes almost three weeks after Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in two ceremonies in India. The newlyweds returned to India to celebrate with a second wedding party in Mumbai on Wednesday.