Remy Ma has emergency surgery after welcoming daughter - report

Rapper Remy Ma is reportedly recovering from emergency surgery just days after giving birth.

The All the Way Up hitmaker and her husband Papoose welcomed a baby girl last week (ends14Dec18), but Remy, real name Reminisce Mackie, suffered complications and had to undergo an operation on Tuesday (18Dec18).

According to TMZ, Mackie had excessive bleeding and had to receive blood transfusions during the procedure, but she is expected to be discharged from hospital soon.

The new parents have yet to comment on the report.

Papoose previously kept fans informed while Remy was in the delivery room, and in one of his social media posts, he revealed she was having a rough time.

"Tough labor... but my wife, is still fighting through it. She's a warrior! Keep us in your prayers! #thegoldenchild is on the way," he wrote.

This is the first daughter for Remy, who also has a son named Jayson from a previous romance. Fellow rapper Papoose reportedly has three children from his former relationships.

The stars have struggled to expand their family, with Remy suffering a miscarriage at the beginning of 2017.

Earlier this year (18), the couple renewed its vows and revealed to guests a little girl was on the way.

"Although we told you guys that we were renewing our vows, which we are, we also wanted y'all out here when we told you guys... we having a baby (sic)!" they told the audience.

The pair originally wed in 2008 while Remy was serving six years behind bars for assault, weapons possession and attempted coercion. She was released in August, 2014.