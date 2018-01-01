Ariana Grande recreates classic Christmas sketch with Jimmy Fallon

Ariana Grande has recreated a classic Saturday Night Live sketch with Jimmy Fallon.

The superstar made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (18Dec18) to perform her new single Imagine.

But during the show, Ariana also joined in on a rendition of I Wish It Was Christmas Today, a song Jimmy first sang alongside Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan on SNL over a decade ago.

The TV host and Horatio sang the song, Chris held the keyboard for Jimmy to play, Tracy showed off his signature dance moves and while Ariana didn't sing at all, she did bop along to the tune.

"I don't care what your mama says, Christmas time is near, I don't care what your daddy says, Christmas is full of cheer," the group belted out. "All I know is that Santa's sleigh, is making its way to the USA, I wish it was Christmas today. I wish it was Christmas today."

At the conclusion of the performance, the entertainers were sprinkled with fake snow, as the audience members cheered them on.

Following the show, Ariana, 25, took to Twitter to thank Jimmy and his house band The Roots for having her.

"love u @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight every time is always the best time of my life miss u already and thank u so so much. also, i love u sm (so much) @theroots (sic)," she wrote.

Ariana's performance marked the first time she has been on late-night TV since she announced her split from SNL actor Pete Davidson in October. The pair first started dating in May and got engaged just three weeks later.