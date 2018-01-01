Selena Gomez pictured for first time since leaving mental health facility

Selena Gomez has been pictured looking happy and healthy in the first public snaps since she sought treatment for her mental health in October (18).

The Slow Down hitmaker was hospitalised after suffering an alleged emotional breakdown, and subsequently entered a treatment facility in New York for anxiety and depression. It was reported in November that she had finished her treatment and on Tuesday (18Dec18) she was seen for the first time in snaps posted on Instagram from a day trip to Big Bear Lake in California.

In a picture shared by her former The Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Bailee Madison, the singer was seen smiling for the camera with Bailee and model Connar Franklin as they stood at the bottom of a snow tubing course, in which people slide down a snowy slope on an inflatable ring.

Selena wore a warm all-black outdoor ensemble, including a black hat and scarf and a jumper from her pal Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour.

Connar also shared a series of snaps captioned "snow buds" which showed Selena smiling for a variety of photos, including a large group shot in which she poked out her tongue as she held a tubing ring.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the 26-year-old is "in good spirits, feeling a lot stronger and happy to be spending time with family and friends."

Another told E! News that the actress will continue "checking in with professionals as her health battle is ongoing". The insider added, "(She) truly is in a much better place... She feels refreshed and is in a better head space."

Selena didn't share any photos of the trip on her own account, as she announced in September that she was taking a break from social media.