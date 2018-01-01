Kylie Minogue confirms 2019 Glastonbury Festival performance

Kylie Minogue has confirmed that she will be playing the Legends slot at Britain's Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

The Spinning Around hitmaker confirmed the reports on social media on Wednesday (19Dec18), announcing that she would be taking to the Glastonbury stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England on 30 June (18).

"I’m so thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing the ‘Legend slot’ on Sunday 30th June at @GlastoFest 2019," she wrote. "It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now. I can’t wait to see you all there to share this special show."

Representatives for the official Glastonbury Twitter added, "We are delighted to announce that Kylie is finally bringing her show to Glastonbury. She'll play the legendary Sunday afternoon slot at next year's Festival. And we cannot wait."

The 50-year-old had been scheduled to headline the iconic festival in 2005 but was forced to pull out a month beforehand as she battled breast cancer, and was subsequently replaced by Basement Jaxx. The Australian star, who was declared cancer-free in early 2006, went on to appear as a special guest with the Scissor Sisters in 2010.

She made no secret of her desire to return to the festival in an interview with the Press Association earlier this year.

"When I was supposed to do it I think I would have been the first solo female to headline in however many years it was, so I was really proud of that at that time," she said. "Obviously it didn't happen. So yes, it would be amazing and very emotional to be standing there and doing what I didn't get to do all those years ago, for sure."

She follows in the footsteps of musicians including Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Tom Jones, Brian Wilson and Dame Shirley Bassey, who have all performed in the Legends slot.

Kylie is the second performer to be confirmed for Glastonbury, which takes place from 26 to 30 June, after grime star Stormzy was named headliner back in November.